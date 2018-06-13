Wilmington Sharks host Jaw & Paws day

The dog days of summer came early at Buck Hardee Field on Wednesday for the Wilmington Sharks’ first Jaws & Paws day at the park.

Dozens of fans brought their canine friends along to enjoy a night at the ballpark.

For Sharks fan Jessica Newcombe, it’s a social event for her and her dog.

"It is, but she is more of a people person, or a people dog,” said Newcombe. “She likes all the other dogs, but not a fan of everything going on. She likes to do her own thing and watch."

The Sharks lost to the Fayetteville SwampDogs, 7-2.

