16-year-old angler reels in 400.4-pound blue marlin at Big Rock Tournament

Rare Breed reeled in the only blue marlin Wednesday at the 60th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.
E.J. Nettles, 16, was the angler who brought in the 400.4-pound blue marlin. Blue marlins must weigh more than 400 pounds to be eligible in the tournament.
Honey Hush remains the leader after catching a 518.5-pounder on Tuesday.
