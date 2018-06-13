Man gets at least 8 years in prison for his role in death of girlfriend

Mark Aiena was sentenced to prison time Wednesday for his role in the 2017 death of his girlfriend.

Aiena, 37, of Wilmington, will serve between 8.5 and 11.2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, possession of cocaine, simple assault and communicating threats. He was sentenced as a habitual felon.

On June 30, 2017, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive female around 10 p.m. at an apartment on Dupree Drive in Wilmington.

When officers arrived, they discovered a domestic disturbance had taken place. Ashley Ann Bell, 34, died at the scene.

In 911 calls, Aiena, who was charged with second-degree murder, said Bell had fallen and hit her head and that she had taken Xanax prior to fainting.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.