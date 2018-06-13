Wilmington man sentenced for aggravated felony death by vehicle

A Wilmington man was sentenced Wednesday to at least six years in prison for his role in the death of a passenger in a vehicle he was driving on New Year's Day.

Steven Derengowski will serve between 6.7 and 9.1 years after pleading guilty to aggravated felony death by vehicle.

Billy Ray Kolasa, 25, died in a single-vehicle crash after the pickup truck Derengowski was driving crossed into a construction zone, crashed through a barrier and hit a crane. Kolasa died at the scene.

Derengowski, 25, suffered serious injuries.

In late January, he surrendered to authorities on a charge of second-degree murder.

