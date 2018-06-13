First Alert Forecast: summery warmth and humidity to fuel a few storms

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast is "all dressed up" for Flag Day and always available on your free WECT Weather App. It features medium odds for storms Thursday and Friday and relatively low odds for Saturday and Father's Day. (Source: WECT)

Surf temps are highly inviting! ...but your Thursday rip current risk is "moderate". If you feel the tug of a rip current, don't panic! Simply swim parallel to shore until you no longer feel the current and then make your way in. (Source: WECT)

Your Carolina cloud and "future radar" model quite sensibly continues to advertise an isolated or scattered coverage of afternoon and evening showers and storms Thursday. Please stay alert for any such pop-up cells. (Source: WECT)

Astronomical summer doesn't officially begin for another week - on the 21st. Meteorologically, though, summer is in full swing! Warmth remains in your First Alert Forecast for the next several days and, occasionally, this thermal energy will translate to storms. Some days will have medium odds for storms but some days will have much lower odds. Here are your forecast details for...

THURSDAY: Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a 40% chance for a shower or locally drenching or lightning-rich thunderstorm. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s in the evening and in any periods of rain but, outside of those times, expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and taxing heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly!

THE LONGER RANGE: Expect partly to mostly sunny days with chances for showers and storms of a moderate 40% Friday and a lower 10 to 20% Saturday, Father's Day Sunday, and Monday. During some of these "longest days of the year", sunrise will occur before 6 a.m. and sunset gets very close to 8:30 p.m. Daytime temperatures will regularly ping the 80s; more in the way of 90s appear likely by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

THE TROPICS: New tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - through Friday. Over the weekend, a presently broad and disorganized low pressure system stands a very low chance to undergo tropical storm development in the far western Caribbean Sea or far southern Gulf of Mexico.

