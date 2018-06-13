Masquerade Ball to benefit Make-A-Wish organization

The Bellamy Mansion will host a Masquerade Ball to help raise funds for the Make A-Wish Eastern North Carolina on Friday, June 15. (Source: WECT)

The event, which is presented by Wilmington Wine, will be begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and are all-inclusive.

There will be live music, hors d'oeuvres, wine, beer and a silent auction.

Tickets are available at Wilmington Wine and online at wilmingtonwineshop.com.

The Bellamy Mansion is located at 503 Market St.

