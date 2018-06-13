TRAFFIC-ALERT-Portion of Kerr Road closed for the rest of the week

A portion of Kerr Road is closed as crews repair a sewer line in the area. North Kerr Avenue between Market Street and Birchwood Drive was shut down Tuesday for NCDOT crews. (source: Raycom)

North Kerr Avenue between Market Street and Birchwood Drive was shut down Tuesday for NCDOT crews. They plan to reopen the road Sunday or once the repair is complete.

Drivers can access Birchwood from Princess Place Drive. There are other detours in the area -- NCDOT has posted signs to help navigate drivers.

No word on what caused damage to the sewer line.

NCDOT asks drivers to be prepared for some delays.

