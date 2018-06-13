Don't let your child get stuck in the summer brain drain

With schools out all across the Cape Fear, psychologists and school leaders want to make sure that your child's brain continues to grow. (Source: WECT)

With schools out all across the Cape Fear, psychologists and school leaders want to make sure that your child's brain continues to grow.

“The time between when students get out for Summer and when they return in the Fall, research has shown that the average student can be expected to lose on to three months of reading and one to three months of math skills," said Dr. Ben Rigby, with Potentials in Wilmington. "That is a real concern for parents and educators.”

Rigby and his associate Shelley Chambers encourage parents to try and keep a similar structure over the Summer by not letting kids stay up too late or sleep in too often.

Chambers also added that it doesn't have to be a chore to keep kids engaged in stimulating activity over the summer.

“It doesn’t mean doing work sheets or doing math problems," said Chambers. "Learning is best when it is fun, and in this community there is so many things that we can engage in and learn and to keep stimulated. With a little bit of planning, summer can be very purposeful at helping keep kids braid sharp.”

Chambers also added avoiding the brain drain can help kids have better coping skills when they return to school in the Fall.

“Summer time is an excellent time to take advantage of positive experiences and to get those experiences really absorbed into kids brains," she said. " That way when they are having a more stressful time in school, they then can go back to those experiences as a way of coping.”

