Wilmington Sharks fall to the Wilson Tobs

The Wilson Tobs beat the Wilmington Sharks 7-3 at Fleming Stadium in Wilson Tuesday.
Danny Wondrack hit his third homer of the season for Sharks (5-5) in the first inning.
The Sharks return home Wednesday as they host the Fayetteville SwampDogs at 7:05 p.m.
