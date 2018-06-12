Wilmington Sharks fall to the Wilson Tobs - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Sharks fall to the Wilson Tobs

WILSON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilson Tobs beat the Wilmington Sharks 7-3 at Fleming Stadium in Wilson Tuesday.

Danny Wondrack hit his third homer of the season for Sharks (5-5) in the first inning.

The Sharks return home Wednesday as they host the Fayetteville SwampDogs at 7:05 p.m.

