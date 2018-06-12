Two blue marlins reeled in at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

Two blue marlins were caught at Day 2 of the 60th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Tuesday in Morehead City.
Game Changer reeled in the first blue marlin of the tourney that weighed in at 409.2 pounds.
Honey Hush took over the top spot on the leaderboard with a 518.5-pound blue marlin.
Honey Hush didn’t qualify for the $501,500 prize for catching the first 500-pound marlin because they didn’t enter the Level V Winner Takes All category.
