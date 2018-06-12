Oak Island Golf Club GM to play in PGA Professional Championship

Oak Island Golf Club General Manager Steve Isley has his eyes set on a prestigious prize.

Isley is one of 312 golfers playing in the PGA Professional Championship June 17-20 at the Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Courses in Seaside, Calif.

This is the seventh time Isley has qualified for the event, and the second time he’s played at this course, but it’s the first time his 15-year-old son, Walker, will be caddying for him.

“I think it will help some that I have played there before,” Steve Isley said. “It does help that I have my son caddie for me. He’s a pretty good golfer, and maybe he can sub in for me if I’m not playing so well.”

For Walker Isley, caddying for his dad on Father’s Day is time well spent.

“Definitely enjoy spending time with him on the golf course,” said Walker. “Being out in California and that big of a tournament and on Father’s Day, it will be nice.”

Walker won’t just be carrying dad’s golf bag. He’ll be giving him advice too.

“He’s caddied for me before, and I take his advice a lot,” said Steve. “Especially reading the greens. He’s a great reader of the greens.”

“I can tell him where to miss the ball,” said Walker, “and parts of the course where to miss it left of the green, and where not to miss it, but definitely reading putts.”

The top 20 finishers at the PGA Professional Championship earn a spot in the PGA Championship, which is the final major of the year.

