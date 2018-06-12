Parking fees going up in Carolina Beach

The Carolina Beach Town Council on Tuesday approved raising fees for parking in the town. (Source: WECT)

Carolina Beach town leaders voted Tuesday night to raise fees for parking, decals and golf carts.

The changes mean parking fees will be increased from $2 an hour to $2.50 an hour or $10 a day to $17 a day. Those rate hikes are expected to bring in $1.7 million in revenue for the town.

Carolina Beach is extending the hours to pay for parking from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enforcement in the morning will begin at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

Freeman Park annual passes will increase by $50 to $200 and the cost of residential golf cart passes goes up by $10 to $20. Residential and non-residential decals are going up as well.

Fee increases are scheduled to start July 1.

