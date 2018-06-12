CB mayor on dredging project: 'We need to make a decision quick'

Neighbors expressed concerns about the stoppage of the Carolina Beach Lake dredging project at a town council meeting Tuesday night.

A neighbor who lives along South Sixth Street told council she was “disappointed” the plan was terminated before it was completed.

The dredging project’s goal was to mitigate flooding.

The citizen pointed out the dredging was supposed to bring the lake level to a depth of six feet. Instead, it is 18 inches deep in some places.

Dredging stopped because of a conflict involving dumping the dredged materials at a property that belonged to US Army Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point (MOTSU). The project has been on hold since August 2017.

Carolina Beach originally had permission to dump on the site but miscommunication led to MOTSU stopping the process.

Council seemed sympathetic to neighbors' concerns.

“We need to make a decision quick,” Mayor Joe Benson said.

Council plans to talk more about the plan at its July workshop meeting with a possible public hearing in August.

