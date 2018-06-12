Cape Fear Independent Film Festival highlights work of NC filmmakers

At the Cape Fear Independent Film Festival, you don't have to shell out a lot of money to see quality movies.

The festival at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington starts Thursday but on Tuesday, Rich Gehron and Rick Hairston were on First at Four to discuss it.

One of the films they discussed was Project Home: The Next Battle, a documentary that features Canines for Service. Three veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder are paired with canine partners and "these six lives are forever changed," according to the film's description.

There is also a documentary called GenX: The Poisoning of the Cape Fear River and an actors discussion panel featuring Cullen Moss and Jason Davis.

