GenX costs near $2 million for CFPUA. Here's the breakdown.

CFPUA provided a breakdown of the nearly $2 million in costs associated with GenX. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has spent nearly two million dollars in response to the revelation that the chemical GenX is present in the water system that serves thousands in our area.

We’re getting a better breakdown of how that money has been allocated. A spokesperson for the utility authority sent details on where that money is being spent.

Legal $509,866.17

Engineering $495,662.58

Testing $245,041

Construction $252,156.47

UNCW $43,071.92

Misc $72,999.67

Water Treatment Costs of ASR Water $154,500

Wastewater Treatment of ASR Water $166,000

Total $1,939,297.81

The CFPUA board plans to meet Wednesday morning and discuss a budget for the next fiscal year. The proposed spending plan sets aside $650,000 to spend on GenX related matters in the year ahead.

