New Hanover Co. Schools teacher of the year happy to have her 'teaching tribe'

Christen Howe, second from left, was named New Hanover County Schools educator of the year on June 6. (Source: NHCS Twitter)

Christen Howe, the New Hanover County Schools teacher of the year, spoke about getting that honor and the state of education in North Carolina during an appearance on Tuesday's News Now in the WECT Digital Studio.

Howe is an educator at Bradley Creek Elementary School and she was named NHC teacher of the year on June 6 during the school system's annual awards ceremony at Ashley High School.

Howe said she was surprised and humbled by the honor, and made it clear that the award isn't hers alone.

"I could not do this without my teaching tribe," Howe said Tuesday. "They make me better, they inspire me and they drive me to be better every day."

In addition to getting $1,000, Howe also gets to use a new Toyota Prius for a year.

