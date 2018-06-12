City, county to announce deal to purchase Echo Farms for green space

The former golf property would come under control of New Hanover County and the city of Wilmington in the proposed deal. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington intend to announce details Wednesday of the plan to buy a portion of Echo Farms along Carolina Beach Road.

An announcement between city and county leaders is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Echo Farms property.

A county official confirmed commissioners have authorized spending no more than $1.7 million on its portion of the deal to confirm green space at the former golf course. The 14-acre purchase would include the tennis courts, pool and tennis clubhouse. Both county commissioners and city council are expected to take up the proposed purchase in their respective meetings next week.

Neighbors near the property have worked together since late 2016 to prevent development of the area.

