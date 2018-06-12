New Hanover high schools to swap principals

Two New Hanover County high schools will have new principals starting next year.

According to officials with the school district, Dr. Steven Sullivan will leave Hoggard High School and take over as principal for Isaac Bear Early College High School.

MaryPaul Beall, who has served as Isaac Bear's principal since 2015, will take over the same position at Hoggard.

Sullivan has served as Hoggard's principal since 2013 and previously served as principal at Heide Trask High School in Pender County. He was named New Hanover County Principal of the Year in 2016.

Beall was named the principal of Isaac Bear in 2015 and has been with New Hanover County Schools since 2002. Beall has previously served as principal at Wrightsville Beach Elementary, Williston Middle, and Alderman Elementary.

