First Alert Forecast: summery weather pattern returns

The risk for an isolated shower or storm will continue into the midweek but a wash out is not expected. (Source: WECT)

Plenty of moisture will remain present to maintain the risk for a shower or storm over the next few days. Afternoon high temperatures will be toasty in the 80s and 90s and low temperatures will stay mild also. For reference, average highs for mid-June are usually mid-80s and average lows are near the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY DETAILS: The risk for showers and a few storms will be present through the evening. Some cells could become heavy at times. Temperatures will warm from the 60s and 70s to the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values in the deep 90s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Expect a warm and humid weather pattern to return. Rain chances will range from 30-40% Thursday and Friday. Daily afternoon highs will reach the middle and upper 80s, likely lower 90s further inland. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle and lower 70s.

FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Plans with Dad should be great by mid-June standards. Look for rain chances to hover in the 20% range Saturday through early next week, with temperatures ranging from the 80s and 90s during the day and lower 70s at night.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of disorganized showers and storms in the Western Caribbean Sea This system has low odds of becoming a tropical storm in the next 2-5 days, however, as the system moves closer to the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, as forecast by week’s end, conditions could be a bit more favorable for development.

