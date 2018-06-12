Par 3 golf course in Oak Island gets funding from town for another year

Oak Island's Par 3 Golf Course will be funded by the town for at least another year.
Council members discussed the town-owned facility at Tuesday night’s council meeting and approval of the new budget includes funding for the course, which Oak Island has been subsidizing at a financial loss since taking it over in 2008.
Last year, council considered a motion to stop maintaining the course while keeping it open for free play from dawn to dusk.
However, council tabled that for a period of time to allow for an agreement to be reached with the local property owners association near the course.
