Par 3 golf course in Oak Island gets funding from town for another year

Oak Island's Par 3 Golf Course will be funded by the town for at least another year.

Council members discussed the town-owned facility at Tuesday night’s council meeting and approval of the new budget includes funding for the course, which Oak Island has been subsidizing at a financial loss since taking it over in 2008.

Last year, council considered a motion to stop maintaining the course while keeping it open for free play from dawn to dusk.

However, council tabled that for a period of time to allow for an agreement to be reached with the local property owners association near the course.

