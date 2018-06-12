Former UNCW Seahawk soaring in Hollywood

Daniel Hargrave had a flair for the dramatic when he was playing baseball for UNCW. He’s among the program’s all-time record holders sitting second in runs scored and third in slugging percentage, so it’s no surprise that he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

It may be more of a surprise that Hargrave has more success with a different franchise – The Avengers.

“I'm a kid from Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, I'm sitting here with the Captain America suit on, its super special for me,” Hargrave said.

After his baseball career began to run its course, Hargrave's brother Sam came calling. At the time Sam Hargrave was a stunt coordinator in Hollywood and had a spot he needed to fill and offered it to his brother.

“It wasn’t my thing at the time,” Daniel Hargrave said. “My brother ended up on another movie [Hunger Games] and asked me if I wanted to try it again and I fell in love with it. I felt like it was something that I could call my own and we’ve been working together ever since.”

One of the projects they’ve shared time on was Avengers: Infinity War. Sam Hargrave, who was once the stunt double for Captain America, was the fight/stunt coordinator for the movie while his brother Daniel was now wearing the suit filling in for Chris Evans.

“It gives me chills thinking about it, big brother and now little brother have worn the suit, kind of passed on the tradition it's fantastic,” said Hargrave.

The brothers also worked together on the action movie Atomic Blonde. Their work was so good that it won the Taurus World Stunt Award for “Best Fight.”

“The World Stunt Awards are basically the Oscars for the stunt community, throughout the world every film that goes up for best fight, best wire work, best car work, and we won and for me, that's something that I never dreamed of, it's amazing,” Hargrave said.

The scene, which features Charlize Theron, is also up for an MTV Movie Award on June 18.

