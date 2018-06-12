Beer and wine sales discussion voted down in Bladenboro

Beer and wine sales will not be on the ballot this November in Bladenboro. (Source: WECT)

The Bladenboro Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to not pursue a referendum to allow “off premises” beer and wine sales in town.

Council members heard from a variety of citizens at Monday night’s meeting, with the majority speaking against the proposed resolution. If council members had decided to move forward, the proposal would have been on the ballot for citizens to decide in November.

The vote does not necessarily end efforts to allow the beer and wine sales in Bladenboro. It is possible for a citizen to get the item put on the ballot if they collect enough signatures from registered voters. Town Administrator John O’Daniel indicated that he was not aware of any specific effort by a citizen at this point.

