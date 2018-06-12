Consider This: #BroadcastGood

WECT's Frances Weller will be collecting fans for elderly people in needs on June 15. (Source: WECT)

Prepare yourself … this commentary contains no political message. No criticizing, or questioning any actions.

What I’d like to talk about today is the role our local media company can and does play in this community – helping to improve the lives of others.

The National Association of Broadcasters is celebrating good works by broadcasters this week with a social media campaign called “#BroadcastGood.”

At WECT, we are kicking off a couple of community service campaigns this month. Each year, our team collects box fans to share with senior citizens who don’t have an air conditioning source to keep cool during the cruel summer months. We hope you can join us for Fran’s Fans this week.

And next week --- we will broadcast throughout Surf City, helping to put a spotlight on that growing beach community as part of Highway 6. Come out Friday, June 22 to let us know what’s happening in your neighborhood.

Sometimes the news can be depressing. Our team gives you the facts – good and bad. But we also strive to highlight those who are working to make our community a great place to live. And that’s a good thing!

