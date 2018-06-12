New Hanover Superior Court Clerk's Office dinged for slow transfer of funds

The North Carolina auditor's office noted the Superior Court Clerk's Office in New Hanover County was slow in transferring some funds to the treasurer. (Source: Raycom Media)

A state audit of the New Hanover County Superior Court Clerk’s Office revealed the county office did not transfer unclaimed funds to the state in a timely manner, which could have delayed getting that money back to its rightful owners.

It’s not a significant sum in the grand scheme, but it was noted in the recently released audit.

The state auditor determined that between 2013 and 2016, $3,018 should have been transferred to the State Treasurer’s Office. One item totaling $200 should have been transferred in 2011. To put that into perspective, during the audit period, the clerk’s office transferred more than $427,000 to the treasurer.

Superior Court Clerk Jan Kennedy acknowledged the finding as “valid” in an official response while pointing out no fraud was discovered.

The audit report states the items were transferred later than normal due to employees not understanding policies and procedures under the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.

