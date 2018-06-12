Wilmington crews extinguish house fire on N. Eighth St.

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of North Eighth Street Tuesday morning.(Source: Pixabay)

According to WFD officials, flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived at the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

Crews managed to get the fire under control within five minutes.

A smoke alarm alerted the homeowner who got out in time. No injuries were reported.

The WFD is asking for motorists to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

