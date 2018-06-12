Robert Cray to perform at Wilson Center

Blues Hall of Fame member Robert Cray will perform at the Wilson Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4. (Source: CFCC)

Blues Hall of Fame member Robert Cray will perform at the Wilson Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Cray has been won three Grammys and has been nominated 12 times.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 15. They can be purchased online at capefearstage.com or wilsoncentertickets.com starting at 10 a.m. or at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center beginning at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.