N.C. budget bill law as House completes veto override

Spending and policy adjustments made by Republicans to North Carolina's state budget next year appears headed to becoming law despite Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. (Source: WECT)

North Carolina General Assembly Republicans have overridden Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the state budget for the second year in a row.

The House completed the override Tuesday with a vote of 73-44 after floor debate. The Senate voted to override last week, the day after Cooper issued his veto. Republicans margins in both chambers are wide enough that they can override and veto if they remain united.

Cooper complained the GOP budget didn't do enough for public education, teacher pay and the environment. Republicans countered that Cooper wanted to spend too much in his own proposal. The bill adjusts the second year of the two-year budget and largely takes effect July 1.

This is the 11th override of Cooper's 14 vetoes since he took office in early 2017.

