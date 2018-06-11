TRAFFIC ALERT: New multi-use path work to close Sloop Point Loop Rd. for month

A section of Sloop Point Loop Road in Pender County is set to close next week as crews work to install a new multi-use path. (Source: WECT)

A section of Sloop Point Loop Road in Pender County is set to close next week as crews work to install a new multi-use path.

The path will stretch from Kiwanis Park to Topsail Elementary School, according to NCDOT officials.

Crews will close Sloop Point Loop Road from Doral Drive to Middle Point Road on Monday, June 18 at 8:30 a.m. The road will remain closed until Sunday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

There will also be intermittent lane closures in front of Kiwanis Park at the intersection of Country Club Road during the construction work.

The NCDOT suggests the following detour: Sloop Point Loop Road to US 17 North to Sloop Point Road back to Sloop Point Loop Road.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.