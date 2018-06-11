TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilmington road closes for 5 days

Darden Road will be closed for five days are crews perform road work. According to NCDOT, an existing crossline needs to be replaced. (Source: WECT)

Darden Road will be closed for five days are crews perform road work.

According to NCDOT, an existing cross line needs to be replaced. Crews will also work on improving the stormwater runoff in the area.

If you're not familiar with this road, it's in Ogden area of Wilmington, right off Market St. in between Middle Sound Loop Rd. and Wendover Ln.

The closure begins Monday at 6 a.m. and will reopen Friday, June 15, at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.