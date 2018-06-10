WPD searching for men involved in multiple armed robberies Sunday

Wilmington Police are searching for four people who have robbed multiple people at gunpoint Sunday.. (Source: Raycom Media)

Wilmington Police and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are searching for four people who have robbed multiple people at gunpoint Sunday.

WPD says all four are black males in their early 20's.

They are driving in a gray Ford Fusion with out of state tags.

All are wearing red and white shirts and cover their faces with masks.

The four incidents have taken place across the city and county with the first robbery happening around 12:40 p.m. and the most recent happening around 3:30 p.m.

One robbery happened at the mobile home park on Castle Hayne Rd. at about 3 p.m., where the suspects stole cell phones and car keys from the victims, according to a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

According to WPD, the other three robberies have taken place at the 2000 block of Barnett Avenue, 700 block of Chestnut Street, and at the intersection of Sumter Drive & Penn Street.

WPD is urging the public to be extra cautious. The robberies are being considered a crime of opportunity.

They also urge you to keep your valuables out of sight, lock your doors and be aware of your surroundings.

If you have any information on any of the incidents, you are asked to contact WPD immediately at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.