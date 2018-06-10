Dine and dance on Water Street to benefit breast cancer patients

Dine and dance for a cause on Water Street Sunday. (Source: Little Pink Houses of Hope)

Little Pink Houses of Hopes Inaugural “Dining and Dancing on Water Street” combines a night of dancing and dining with a good cause.

The event is set along the river in front of the federal building in historic downtown Wilmington and will benefit Little Pink Houses of Hope.

Patrons will enjoy an evening of dancing, drinks, speeches, live music, and a seated dinner.

Little Pink Houses of Hope promotes breast cancer recovery by offering opportunities for survivors to reconnect and celebrate life.

"Little Pink Houses of Hope is a nonprofit organization and we provide free week long vacations for breast cancer patients and their families. And although the week is free, a lot of people think that's where our impact lies but it's really not that. It's the fact that families get a chance to meet other families going through the same journey and develop a network of support that lasts long after the retreat," said Founder and President Jeanine Patten Coble.

For more information about Little Pink Houses of Hope, click here.

