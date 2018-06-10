First Alert Forecast: hot, high short-term rain chances

A hot and humid June weather pattern is expected for much of the extended forecast with chances for developing showers and storms, but no one day will be a washout.More >>
A hot and humid June weather pattern is expected for much of the extended forecast with chances for developing showers and storms, but no one day will be a washout.More >>
A northern high pressure system will continue to nose into the Cape Fear Region to bring a pleasant blend of weather this week: seasonably warm temperatures, near or below-average humidity levels, and low rain chances.More >>
A northern high pressure system will continue to nose into the Cape Fear Region to bring a pleasant blend of weather this week: seasonably warm temperatures, near or below-average humidity levels, and low rain chances.More >>
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its seasonal outlook for 2018 Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity Thursday.More >>
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its seasonal outlook for 2018 Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity Thursday.More >>
Hurricane Season is a physical and emotional rollercoaster. It is a season of storms... and rumors of storms. It is a season of action... and anxiety. So how can you possibly stress less? Follow these rules!More >>
Hurricane Season is a physical and emotional rollercoaster. It is a season of storms... and rumors of storms. It is a season of action... and anxiety. So how can you possibly stress less? Follow these rules!More >>
The WECT Weather app has many features you can use every day to keep you and your family ahead of changing weather conditions; lightning and severe weather alerts, ability to watch live severe weather coverage and a forecast that is updated numerous times daily by your First Alert Weather team.More >>
The WECT Weather app has many features you can use every day to keep you and your family ahead of changing weather conditions; lightning and severe weather alerts, ability to watch live severe weather coverage and a forecast that is updated numerous times daily by your First Alert Weather team.More >>