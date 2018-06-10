First Alert Forecast: hot, high short-term rain chances

Some showers and storms late Monday could produce some strong or severe cells, with heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning being the biggest threats. (Source: WECT)

A low pressure system rich in moisture will support shower decent rain and storm chances early on in the week. Some of these storms could produce strong or even severe cells, which has prompted the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center to place southeastern North Carolina under a marginal risk of severe weather Monday. Otherwise look for average or above average temperatures, a lot of humidity and 70-degree dew points, which will support a muggy and sticky atmosphere and high heat index values. Make no mistake... that familiar summertime feel is here!

Your forecast for...

MONDAY: Hot and humid, plain and simple. Temperatures will grow from the middle 70s at daybreak, to the upper 80s and low 90s, in the afternoon, amid southerly-based winds. Skies will feature a mixture of sun and clouds, with rain chances peaking at 40-50%. Rainfall amounts could ping one inch or higher in spots. Heat index values are expected to reach the 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: As a cold front ushers in deeper moisture, the chance for a strong or severe shower or storm will present itself by late afternoon through the evening. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are the primary threats. Overnight lows fall back to the 70s come Monday night.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A warm and humid weather pattern is expected for much of next week. Rain chances will range from 40-50% Tuesday and Wednesday, 30% Thursday and Friday. and 20% over the weekend. Daily afternoon highs will reach the middle and upper 80s, likely lower 90s further inland. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle and lower 70s.

TROPICS: New tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or the Atlantic Ocean itself - for the next five days.

