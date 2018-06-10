Off duty deputy, recent grad involved in serious crash in Columbus Co.

An off-duty deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and a recent graduate of South Columbus High School were involved in a serious T-bone car accident in front of South Columbus High School Saturday morning, according to the Tabor Loris Tribune.

The Tribune reports that the graduate was flown by helicopter to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. His mother, who was also in the car, was taken to McLeod Loris hospital.

The deputy had his young son in the car at the time of the crash. Neither one of them was injured.

The Tribune reports that "Jaws of Life" was used to cut the door off of the car of the recent graduate. There was heavy damage to the drivers side of the car where he was sitting. The recent graduate's mother was in the front passenger seat.

The former senior was conscious and talking after the crash.

