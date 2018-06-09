Pier Pressure: Yoga and mimosas for a cause

Yogis take class on the pier to benefit Yoga Village. (Source: WECT)

Yogis started their Sunday with class down by the river to benefit Yoga Village, a local nonprofit that brings yoga to under served populations.

An all-levels practice was taught on the pier at Port City Marina, with all proceeds going to Yoga Village.

Yoga Village works to bridge gaps within the community to bringing yoga to some of the areas under served populations.

"When you can come home after a stressful day or come to a practice after a stressful day and just kind of find yourself on your mat, regroup, forget everything that might have gone on that day especially for our most vulnerable neighbors like children, veterans, people who might need to forget their stresses and just find themselves on the mat. It's great," said public relations manager Tiffany Odom-Rodriquez.

They support yoga teachers by providing mats, program development, fund raising and partnership maintenance to unite the yoga community with schools, health and human service providers, and other community partners to build strength and resilience in the community.

Some of their most recent partners are New Hanover High School and The Salvation Army.

The event will be held each Sunday throughout June.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of. Each ticket includes a mimosa or kombucha from Panacea Brewing Company.

