WPD say missing mother and son are safe

The Wilmington Police say a mother and son who were reported missing on Friday are safe.

Jennie Bartholomew, 35, and her 2-year-old son, Arthur, were reported missing after they were last seen leaving Casey's Buffet on Oleander Dr. around 4 p.m. June 8.

Sunday evening WPD said they are suspending their investigation after talking to Bartholomew's attorney, who says the two are safe and in an undisclosed location.

