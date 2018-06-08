Boil water advisory lifted in Lake Waccamaw

A three-day boil water advisory has been lifted for Lake Waccamaw residents as of 2 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Some customers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System in Columbus County had low pressure and outages due to a leaking water main at 1902 Lake Shore Drive.

As a result, a boil water advisory is in effect for some customers Friday evening.

The areas that were affected include those from Pecan Lane to the end of Bella Coola Road and all side streets including Maple Street, Bartram Lane, Jefferson Road, Creek Ridge, Bella Coola, Council Avenue, Myrtle Drive, Elm Street, Lakewood Drive, Pine Street, Birch Street and from 1502 Lake Shore to 2014 Lake Shore Drive.

