Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

A 25-year-old man will spend the next 3.7 to 9.4 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting his coworker.

Matthew Stull pleaded guilty in New Hanover County this week to attempted second-degree rape, assault by strangulation, and three counts of assault inflicting serious injury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The initial incident, which involved a then-17-year-old girl, occurred in 2015. After his arrest, several women contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and filed reports against Stull, alleging he sexually assaulted them in 2011 and 2012.

Those allegations are not among the charges Stull pleaded guilty to this week.

At sentencing, Stull was found to be intoxicated, and was held in contempt of court, according to officials. He was sentenced to 30 days incarceration for this offense.

He was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision, and must register as a sex offender for 30 years upon his release from prison.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All Rights Reserved.