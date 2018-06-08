Restaurant owners struggling to get back on their feet after hom - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Restaurant owners struggling to get back on their feet after home fire

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
A Southport restaurant owner sits in the Chapel Hill burn center after suffering injuries from a mobile home fire. (Source: Tawan Turino) A Southport restaurant owner sits in the Chapel Hill burn center after suffering injuries from a mobile home fire. (Source: Tawan Turino)
The doors at Forget Me Not Thai Hibachi Restaurant in Southport have been closed for weeks and it likely won't re-open anytime soon. A mobile home on the restaurant owners' property shifted priorities.

"Anytime I want to talk (about the home) I cannot control my tears," Tawan Turino said as she gazed at what's left of her Boiling Spring Lakes home. "This was everything for us. We saved money for a long time."

Turino said the mobile home fire started around 6 a.m. on May 25 after she heard a loud "boom" from inside the home. Turino remembered seeing her husband, Aldo, sprint from the home with his legs engulfed in flames.

Aldo was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and then the burn center in Chapel Hill. The medical bills have piled up for the Turino family and Tawan claimed a crook made her pay for carrying $9,000 in her purse by stealing it when she was sleeping in the ICU.

