Men make off with cash, cell phone in Columbus Co. home invasion

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred in the Clarendon community late Thursday night.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Walter Todd Road around 11:50 p.m. for a break-in in progress.

The victims told deputies that two armed men wearing black bandanas entered the home and held the family, including three children, at gunpoint while demanding money.

The suspects took approximately $5,000 from a safe and a cell phone then fled the home in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported but authorities said one of the suspects did fire a gunshot.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-640-6629.

