Men make off with cash, cell phone in Columbus Co. home invasion - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Men make off with cash, cell phone in Columbus Co. home invasion

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred in the Clarendon community late Thursday night. (Source: WECT) The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred in the Clarendon community late Thursday night. (Source: WECT)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred in the Clarendon community late Thursday night.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Walter Todd Road around 11:50 p.m. for a break-in in progress.

The victims told deputies that two armed men wearing black bandanas entered the home and held the family, including three children, at gunpoint while demanding money.

The suspects took approximately $5,000 from a safe and a cell phone then fled the home in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported but authorities said one of the suspects did fire a gunshot.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-640-6629.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

  • Gator may have taken woman into lake, authorities believe she's dead

    Gator may have taken woman into lake, authorities believe she's dead

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:35:29 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:30:41 GMT

    An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.

    More >>

    An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.

    More >>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:14:41 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly