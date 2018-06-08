First Alert Forecast: summer pattern in full swing for June's second weekend

Partly cloudy skies forecasted for tomorrow with the chance of afternoon heating sparking up showers and storms. (Source: WECT)

Tropical like humidity expected through the weekend and into next week. (Source: WECT)

The official start to summer is June 21, but it sure feels like summer here in southeastern NC! A hot and humid June weather pattern is expected for much of the extended forecast. A more detailed forecast for..

FRIDAY EVENING: A fair and mild night expected across the area under partly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of an isolated shower overnight but the threat of wide spread potential downpours is unlikely. Temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 60s and close to 70 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: A weak low pressure system to the south will create a 30% chance of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise expect partly or variably cloudy skies with daytime temperatures cresting in the 80s to around 90; expect 70s for the evenings.

NEXT WEEK: A warm and humid weather pattern expected for much of next week. Rain chances will crest at 40% on Monday, then slightly decrease down to a 30% chance for the remainder of the week ahead. Afternoon highs will get into the mid 80s to close to 90 degrees more inland, evening lows will drop to the lower 70s.

TROPICS: New tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or the Atlantic Ocean itself - through this weekend.

