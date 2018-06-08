Person of interest sought in Calabash break-ins - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Person of interest sought in Calabash break-ins

Veronica Nicole Seymour (Source: BCSO) Veronica Nicole Seymour (Source: BCSO)
CALABASH, NC (WECT) -

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help to locate a person of interest in two recent Calabash breaking and enterings.

Veronica Nicole Seymour, 22, is wanted for questioning about break-ins at Calabash Deli and George's Pancake House on May 27.

She is 5-foot-6 with a heavyset build and has tattoos on her leg, including one of Winnie the Pooh.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Liles at 910-880-5756.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:14:41 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>

  • Gator may have taken woman into lake, authorities believe she's dead

    Gator may have taken woman into lake, authorities believe she's dead

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:35:29 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:30:41 GMT

    An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.

    More >>

    An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly