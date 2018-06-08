Person of interest sought in Calabash break-ins

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help to locate a person of interest in two recent Calabash breaking and enterings.

Veronica Nicole Seymour, 22, is wanted for questioning about break-ins at Calabash Deli and George's Pancake House on May 27.

She is 5-foot-6 with a heavyset build and has tattoos on her leg, including one of Winnie the Pooh.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Liles at 910-880-5756.

