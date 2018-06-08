Two Holly Ridge women killed in late night wreck in Pender Co.

Two people were killed after a wreck in Pender County late Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two Holly Ridge women were killed in a late night wreck Thursday in Pender County.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Shemada Banks, 35, and Kayla Dancy, 19, died in the wreck, which took place at approximately 11 p.m.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, David Claytor Jr., was traveling east on Maple Hill School Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the NC 50 intersection and drove straight into a wooded area across the street.

Claytor Jr., who was injured in the wreck and taken to the hospital, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the wreck, according to officials, but it is still under investigation.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed Banks as the driver of the vehicle. That has since been corrected.

