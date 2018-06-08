This weekend marks 300th anniversary of Blackbeard's ship running aground off NC coast

This weekend marks the 300th anniversary of his flagship getting stuck on a sandbar off the North Carolina coast. And to mark the occasion, the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort has opened an expanded exhibit. (Source: WECT)

Out of all the pirates who have trolled the seas over the past 3,000 years, Blackbeard is the most famous.

In his short career as a pirate, Blackbeard, whose real name was Edward Teach, terrorized the New World and died in a shipboard sword fight with sailors of the Royal Navy.

And to mark the occasion, the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort has opened an expanded exhibit, an interesting mix of artifacts and technology.

"We have a number of artifacts that people have not seen before largely tied to life on the ship," said Kevin Cherry, deputy secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. "Everything from padlocks to pins to items that a pirate would have to use in life on the ship, we have a total different edition to what we have had before."

In late 1717, Blackbeard took command of a French vessel and renamed her the Queen Anne's Revenge, took some of her crew and increased the number of cannons onboard. He began his looting of other ships but his career as a pirate lasted only six months before the ship ran aground only about a mile off the North Carolina coast.

In 1996, a cluster of cannons and anchors were discovered on the seabed, along with a bronze bell, sounding weights, cannonballs and other artifacts, which led archaeologists to determine it was the site where the QAR sank.

What followed was an intense mapping of the site and recovering of over 300,000 artifacts, most covered with a heavy layer of corrosion and marine growth from being underwater for centuries, including several cannons that were sent to the QAR Conversation Laboratory at East Carolina University and to the Beaufort Museum, the designed repository for the recovered items.

But still on the ocean floor remains a vast amount of the Queen Anne's Revenge that has yet to be recovered.

"Well, it depends on how you estimate it, but we are thinking that anywhere between one third and one half of the Queen Anne's Revenge is still underwater, waiting to be brought up," Cherry said. "We want to get out there as soon as we can and want to bring up as much of it as we can, but we have logistical things to overcome."

The artifacts in the new exhibit came from the actual ship and will give researchers and visitors insight into how ships were built and maintained in the 18th century.

