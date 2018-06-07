Wilmington Sharks down Holly Springs Salamanders

The Wilmington Sharks beat the Holly Springs Salamanders 4-3 at Buck Hardee Field on Thursday night.
Dan Wilson led the way for Wilmington (4-3), going 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the fifth inning.
Andrew Kaminksy (1-0) earned the victory after pitching 2.1 innings of relief.
The Sharks’ three-game homestand continues Friday against the Fayetteville SwampDogs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
