UNCW catcher signs free agent deal with Seattle Mariners

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW catcher David Sheaffer has signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Sheaffer, a graduate student, played in 40 of the Seahawks’ 62 games this season, and hit three home runs.

Sheaffer is the seventh Seahawk to be drafted or sign as a free agent this season.

