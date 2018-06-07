UNCW catcher signs free agent deal with Seattle Mariners

UNCW catcher David Sheaffer has signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Sheaffer, a graduate student, played in 40 of the Seahawks’ 62 games this season, and hit three home runs.
Sheaffer is the seventh Seahawk to be drafted or sign as a free agent this season.
