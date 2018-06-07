East Bladen baseball player ready to start professional career

East Bladen High School senior Sincere Smith has always dreamed of playing professional baseball.

That dream came true when the New York Yankees selected Smith in the 32nd round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday night.

“I was just hoping my name was going to get picked. It’s always been a dream,” Smith said.

Teams had taken notice of Smith early during his senior season, sending scouts all the way to Elizabethtown to watch him play.

“They were on him,” said East Bladen baseball coach Russell Priest. “They had people coming here. I had to throw batting practice on Saturdays and hit ground balls to him. Ten or 12 teams came out here.”

Smith wasn’t watching the draft when he was selected. His aunt broke the news to him.



“My aunt came running around the corner and said, ‘Sincere, you made it,’” said Smith, “and that’s how I found out.”

Shortly after speaking with a member of the Yankees organization, Smith decided he would sign with the team.

“It wasn’t really a hard decision,” said Smith. “That’s all I wanted to do was play baseball so that was my choice.”

Smith reports to rookie camp Sunday in Tampa, Fla., but before he leaves, he is set to graduate from East Bladen on Saturday.

