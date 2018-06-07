Planning board approves permit request for 140-foot tower near Ashley High School

The New Hanover County Planning Board approved the permit request from Milestone Communications. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Planning Board approved a special use permit request Thursday night for a communications company to build a 140-foot tower near Ashley High School.

Final approval of the tower's construction will have to come from the NHC Board of Commissioners.

Milestone Communications wants to build the telecommunications tower adjacent to Ashley and other neighborhoods on a 200-acre piece of land off Halyburton Memorial Parkway.

A letter from a Verizon engineer states that the company is experiencing "capacity issues" at two sites on Carolina Beach Road "and the Ashley site is needed to offload traffic from both of them." The engineer added the tower will provide "excellent coverage" for the high school.

