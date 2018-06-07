Boat driver accused of being impaired in crash that damaged Southport docks, boats

A Wilmington man has been charged in connection to a boat wreck that damaged multiple docks and boats in Southport on Thursday.

According to Officer Criscoe with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, Kevin Harrell, 51, has been charged with operating a motor vessel while impaired and careless and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Harrell and three other men were on a boat heading south toward Southport when the wake from another boat passing by threw them all into the water, Criscoe said. Criscoe added speed may have been a factor.

The boat then hit and damaged docks and two boats near 119 South Atlantic Ave.

Good Samaritans, who had their docks damaged in the wreck, reportedly got into their own boats to rescue the four people thrown into the water.

A passenger was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and has since been released. Three others, including Harrell, were treated at the scene.

Harrell's blood alcohol content was .08, Criscoe said.

"We got here right after the firetrucks got here and my dad and stepmom were here when it happened," Elizabeth Crawford, a resident, said. "We came down to find them and that's when they told us what happened, that the boat crashed into the three piers. They actually thought it was like a car accident or somebody had flipped a car and flipped it over the rocks or something. They didn't know what happened so they came down to see and then when we came down to see what was going on, it's just unbelievable."

