B-17 bomber turns heads on tarmac in Oak Island

A piece of living history landed in Oak Island Thursday.

More than just an airplane, the B-17 Flying Fortress holds a connection to our past, and is one of the most iconic images of World War II.

"The B-17 was designed in 1935, quite a bit before WWII started," said John Ricciotti, one of the pilots of the Aluminum Overcast B-17 parked at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport.

The plane part of the Experimental Aircraft Association is on tour this weekend more than 70 years after it rolled off Boeing's assembly line.

The plane delivered to the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1945 is a relic, almost unchanged. The cockpit, radio room, bomb bay and panoramic views from the eyes of a bombardier are pretty much just like they were back then.

"By the time this plane was built in 1945, we had good fighter cover so the job was a little bit better than it was early in the war when we didn't have fighters that would go deep into Germany," said Ricciotti.

Although built to withstand damage while continuing to fly, odds were against the crews fighting the battle in the skies.

"There was just 33 percent of making it in and out in the early part of the war," Ricciotti said. "There were many missions and over 100 airplanes were lost at 10 people on a plane. That's 1,000 people in one mission."

Of more than 12,000 built, 4,000 planes were lost in training alone. Nearly 5,000 were lost in combat and today less than 15 are airworthy.

"If you are fighting on the ground, you are always inspired by airplanes," said Jimmy Smith, one of only a handful of WWII veterans living in Brunswick County. "They are big and do more damage. You wish you were on it rather than living in a hole in the ground.

"Seeing this plane today is amazing. It's a rarity, sort of like me. I'm 93."

Like Smith, Ricciotti also has ties to WWII and especially to the plane he now has the privilege to fly.

"It's pretty amazing because my dad stood right behind the pilots as a gunner for taking off and landing," Ricciotti said. "He sat right behind where I am today. He was the flight engine."

It's a plane filled with daring missions and personal sacrifice for those who fought for our freedom.

"We can never forget what that generation did was amazing," Ricciotti said. "Young men that boarded a plane and it could have been their last day on Earth. They did it for our country and for the world."

The B-17 will be on display for tours and flights all weekend at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport located at 4019 Long Beach Road SE, Oak Island.

