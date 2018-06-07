Several performances planned this summer for Shakespeare lovers

Alchemical Theatre Company has several performances scheduled for Shakespeare lovers. (Source: Alchemical Theatre Company)

A busy summer is in the works for a theatre company that brings Shakespeare into the 21st century.

Alchemical Theatre Company has several performances planned for Shakespeare lovers.

On Saturday, June 9, the company will put on the King James Initiative, a performative reading of St. Mark's Gospel by classical actor Ashley Strand St Jude's.

For tickets and information on the entire schedule of events, click here. https://www.alchemicaltheatreco.org

